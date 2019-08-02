Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Contrasting side by side

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|15
|30.36
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
|Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
|-3.26%
|-1.45%
|-5.2%
|-6.2%
|-19.97%
|14.67%
For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.
Summary
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.