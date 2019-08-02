Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) Contrasting side by side

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE:TTP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 15 30.36 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 0% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 83.88% of Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53% Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. -3.26% -1.45% -5.2% -6.2% -19.97% 14.67%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc.

Summary

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 3 of the 4 factors.