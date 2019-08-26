Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|14
|22.87
|N/A
|0.75
|19.49
Demonstrates Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 16.26%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
|Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
|2.02%
|-1.15%
|3.29%
|9.1%
|7.18%
|11.49%
For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
