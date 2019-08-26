Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NYV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 14 22.87 N/A 0.75 19.49

Demonstrates Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 16.26%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53% Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 2.02% -1.15% 3.29% 9.1% 7.18% 11.49%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has weaker performance than Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.