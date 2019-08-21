Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares and 17.51% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.01% of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53% Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund 0.88% 2.17% 2.55% 7.25% 9.44% 10.5%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was less bullish than Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund.

Summary

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 3 of the 3 factors.