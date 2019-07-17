Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Contrasting side by side

Both Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -1.11 0.00 Nuveen Global High Income Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Global High Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares and 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.73% -0.32% -2.98% 6.74% -6.86% -1.44% Nuveen Global High Income Fund -1.85% -0.9% 2.46% 2.74% -3.33% 12.75%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust had bearish trend while Nuveen Global High Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.