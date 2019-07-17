Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Contrasting side by side

Both Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) and Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.11
|0.00
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Nuveen Global High Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares and 39.01% of Nuveen Global High Income Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.73%
|-0.32%
|-2.98%
|6.74%
|-6.86%
|-1.44%
|Nuveen Global High Income Fund
|-1.85%
|-0.9%
|2.46%
|2.74%
|-3.33%
|12.75%
For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust had bearish trend while Nuveen Global High Income Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
Nuveen Global High Income Fund beats on 3 of the 3 factors Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.