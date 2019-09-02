Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 GAMCO Investors Inc. 20 1.52 N/A 3.83 5.31

Table 1 demonstrates Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and GAMCO Investors Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 80.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares and 78.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of GAMCO Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53% GAMCO Investors Inc. 0.5% 4% -4.29% 5.07% -17.38% 20.19%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was less bullish than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

GAMCO Investors Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 6 of the 6 factors.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.