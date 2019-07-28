Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) Contrasting side by side

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 -18.34 N/A -1.11 0.00 Federated Investors Inc. 30 2.89 N/A 2.13 14.43

Table 1 demonstrates Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Federated Investors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 92.9% respectively. Competitively, Federated Investors Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.73% -0.32% -2.98% 6.74% -6.86% -1.44% Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust had bearish trend while Federated Investors Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Federated Investors Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.