Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 19.87 N/A -0.78 0.00 Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 10 37.00 N/A 1.14 9.34

Table 1 demonstrates Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 40.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53% Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. 0.28% 3.6% 8.44% 16.76% 10.7% 24.1%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd.

Summary

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Bank of America Merrill Lynch All U.S. Convertibles Index, Barclays Balanced U.S. Convertibles Index, and S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as Ellsworth Fund Ltd. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. was formed on June 27, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.