Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) Comparing side by side

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. (NYSE:DHY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 2 9.18 N/A 0.15 16.87

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.46% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust shares are held by institutional investors while 21% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53% Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. 0% 2.02% -0.78% 9.05% -1.94% 16.59%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has weaker performance than Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc.

Summary

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.