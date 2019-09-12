Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV) Contrasting side by side

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSE:CEF) and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BHV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|16
|15.34
|N/A
|0.35
|47.47
Demonstrates Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 2.94%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.19% of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
|BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust
|1.81%
|-3.67%
|2.47%
|6.44%
|1.47%
|7.24%
For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was more bullish than BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust.
Summary
BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.
