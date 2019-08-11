Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Contrasting side by side

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 0% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53% AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund -0.43% 0% 0% 5.11% 0.98% 16.04%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.

Summary

On 2 of the 3 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.