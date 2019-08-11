Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Contrasting side by side

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 0% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
|AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund
|-0.43%
|0%
|0%
|5.11%
|0.98%
|16.04%
For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund.
Summary
On 2 of the 3 factors AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust.
