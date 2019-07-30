Sprott Lifted B2gold (BTG) Position by $1.58 Million as Share Value Declined; Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (LYB) Stock Price Declined While Fiduciary Trust Company Has Lifted by $1.69 Million Its Stake

Sprott Inc increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 527,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.84 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 3.28 million shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has declined 7.04% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs (LYB) by 161.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 20,076 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 32,472 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 12,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N Shs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $83.87. About 1.76M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES – DEAL WITH A. SCHULMAN IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – A. SCHULMAN STILL EXPECTS LYONDELLBASELL DEAL TO CLOSE IN 2H; 26/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Reports Operational Snag at Houston Refinery; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 12/04/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Acquisition of A. Schulman Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Sees $150M Run-Rate Cost Synergies Witin 2 Years of Acquisition of A. Schulma; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS U.S. ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF A; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 14/03/2018 – LyondellBasell and SUEZ Begin Jointly Operating Plastics Recycling Venture

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 228 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 248.14 million shares or 8.51% less from 271.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank has 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 255,500 shares. Eaton Vance holds 5,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 806,127 shares. Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 58,945 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). 1.42 million are owned by Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Liability. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 7,865 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 38 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 39,105 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Midwest Bank Trust Division holds 14,506 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Limited Co accumulated 0% or 107 shares. 19,367 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc reported 15,000 shares. 608,302 were reported by First Republic Investment Management. Spc Financial owns 0.08% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 4,350 shares.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 20,705 shares to 309,047 shares, valued at $14.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,587 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

