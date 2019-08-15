Sprott Increases Position in First Majestic Silver (AG); Horan Capital Advisors Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Trimmed by $496,617

Sprott Inc increased its stake in First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) by 23.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 92,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.79% . The hedge fund held 492,133 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 399,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in First Majestic Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.18. About 6.68M shares traded or 44.70% up from the average. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Completes Acquisition of Primero; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF ABOUT 5%; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q REV. $58.6M, EST. $63.8M (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – PRIMERO GETS MEXICAN ANTITRUST OK FOR FIRST MAJESTIC DEAL; 31/03/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic; 19/03/2018 – First Majestic Renews Share Repurchase Program; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 01/05/2018 – Primero Extends Revolving Credit Facility to Facilitate Closing of Arrangement With First Majestic; 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC SILVER CORP – APPROVED EXTENSION OF ITS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Horan Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Advisors Llc sold 4,917 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 40,389 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, down from 45,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $4.54 during the last trading session, reaching $104.8. About 18.40 million shares traded or 61.08% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 27/03/2018 – M.VIDEO MVID.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 435 ROUBLES FROM 425 ROUBLES; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 09/03/2018 – MOVES-Former BofA exec joins JPMorgan’s oil & gas investment banking team; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – ON MARCH 16, CO ENTERED INTO A 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK AND LENDERS; 18/05/2018 – STROEER SAXG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 86 EUROS FROM 77 EUROS; 02/04/2018 – JPMorgan Jury Loss Could Get Much Smaller — Barrons.com; 18/04/2018 – Juniper Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Stanley Black Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – COMMERZBANK AG CBKG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 11.5 FROM EUR 11; 18/05/2018 – Banks will trade cryptocurrency sooner than people think, says fmr. JPMorgan blockchain executive

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY) by 632,169 shares to 29,750 shares, valued at $77.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 188,983 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 212,841 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connable Office reported 0.34% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mcdaniel Terry And reported 2,464 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Lp accumulated 46,280 shares. Albert D Mason holds 0.15% or 2,082 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Il reported 2.84% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,567 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt Incorporated has invested 1.15% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Valicenti Advisory reported 52,458 shares. Peddock Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 26,754 shares or 1.47% of its portfolio. Moreover, Art Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Llc holds 129,494 shares. Rockshelter Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 138,058 shares stake. 189,765 were accumulated by Chilton Limited Com. Loeb Prtn Corp reported 300 shares. St Germain D J has invested 2.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).