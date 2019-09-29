Sprott Increased By $568,400 Its Gold Resource (GORO) Position; Diana Shipping (DSX) SI Decreased By 1.73%

Sprott Inc increased Gold Resource Corp (GORO) stake by 95.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 142,100 shares as Gold Resource Corp (GORO)’s stock 0.00%. The Sprott Inc holds 290,200 shares with $1.28M value, up from 148,100 last quarter. Gold Resource Corp now has $219.06M valuation. The stock decreased 3.47% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.34. About 574,103 shares traded. Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEMKT:GORO) has declined 45.69% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.69% the S&P500. Some Historical GORO News: 08/03/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Updated Mineral Reserve Substantially Increases Oaxaca Mining Unit’s Mine Life; 12/03/2018 – Gold Resource Corp Acquires County Line Gold Property in Mineral and Nye Counties, Nevada; 03/04/2018 – GOLD RESOURCE CORP SAYS ENTERED INTO AN AT THE MARKET OFFERING AGREEMENT WITH W.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO LLC AS THE AGENT – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Declares April Monthly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Gold Resource Corporation Fourth Quarter and Year-End Conference Call; 24/05/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Declares May Monthly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Acquires County Line Gold Property in Mineral and Nye Counties, Nevada; 15/05/2018 – GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION RECEIVES FINAL PERMIT AND BOARD APPROVAL FOR ISABELLA PEARL GOLD PROJECT, MINERAL COUNTY, NEVADA; 19/04/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Increases Gold Reserves by 135% Announcing Maiden Mineral Reserve for Isabella Pearl Gold Project, Mi; 01/05/2018 – Gold Resource Corporation Reports First Quarter Net Income of $0.10 Per Share, Maintains 2018 Production Outlook

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) had a decrease of 1.73% in short interest. DSX's SI was 1.38M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.73% from 1.40M shares previously. With 182,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX)'s short sellers to cover DSX's short positions. The SI to Diana Shipping Inc's float is 1.67%. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 104,261 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.18, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 12 investors sold GORO shares while 23 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.60 million shares or 0.46% more from 27.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Inc accumulated 93,685 shares or 0% of the stock. The Korea-based Mirae Asset Investments Limited has invested 0.02% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Barclays Public Ltd Co invested 0% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). Commercial Bank Of America De accumulated 194,952 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 41,048 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc holds 1.71 million shares. 142,000 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, a New York-based fund reported 10,312 shares. Millennium invested in 0% or 297,169 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Ltd Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 95,098 shares. American Grp has invested 0% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Group Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO). State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 51,200 shares. 882,809 were reported by Morgan Stanley.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $88,563 activity. Perry Kimberly C bought $33 worth of Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) on Tuesday, July 23. On Monday, May 20 the insider Patterson Gregory A bought $23,730.

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company has market cap of $332.42 million. The firm transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. It has a 26.12 P/E ratio. It operates a fleet of 48 dry bulk vessels comprising 23 Panamax, 4 Kamsarmax, 3 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.