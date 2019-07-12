Sprott Holds Position in Apple (AAPL); As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stock Rose, Contour Asset Management Increased by $21.46 Million Its Position

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 61.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 193,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 509,156 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.53 million, up from 315,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.56. About 10.15 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at the Walt Disney Co. Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Disney Music Group’s New A Cappella Group, D Cappella, Featured On “American Idol’s” Disney Night; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A2 Rating To Disney’s New Revolving Credit Facilities

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 2,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 50,610 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61M, up from 48,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $937.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $201.75. About 17.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27th event focused on education; 04/05/2018 – Apple has nurtured partnerships with heritage luxury brands, starting with HermÃ¨s in 2015; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 01/05/2018 – Apple: New $100B Shr Repurchase Authorization Announced; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Shazam Acquisition Subject To ‘in-depth Investigation’ By European Regulators — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – CMO Today: A+E’s Dubuc in Vice CEO Talks; Apple Acquires Texture; Time’s Up/Advertising Launches; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Airbnb, Apple, Skyscrapers

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com reported 0.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.2% or 122,566 shares. Family Management Corporation has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney reported 0.06% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 0.2% or 103,842 shares. 27,667 are held by Fagan Assoc. Tompkins Fin invested in 0.64% or 26,703 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers owns 51,548 shares for 3.84% of their portfolio. Financial Architects stated it has 3,362 shares. Corda Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 166,986 shares. Alabama-based Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0.25% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Segment Wealth Ltd Liability owns 3,691 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 93,998 shares. Ruggie Capital Group Inc holds 0% or 1 shares. Moreover, Old Point Trust Financial N A has 0.65% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 11,246 shares.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cloudera Inc (Call) by 3.30M shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $17.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cloudera Inc by 1.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60M shares, and cut its stake in Qorvo Inc (Call).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold $4,737 worth of stock or 42 shares.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,000 shares to 55,000 shares, valued at $9.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 386,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,360 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Ltd Co owns 4,460 shares. Autus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 67,905 shares. L And S Advisors Inc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 78,914 shares. Brouwer And Janachowski Ltd Liability stated it has 5,636 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 181,000 shares or 5.68% of the stock. Hayek Kallen Inv Mgmt invested 5.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Swedbank holds 4.68% or 5.18M shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 1.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 860,146 shares. Drexel Morgan And reported 3.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Affinity Limited Liability Corp reported 87,568 shares stake. 18,415 were accumulated by Cahill Financial Advsr Incorporated. Kentucky Retirement reported 195,847 shares stake. Mount Vernon Associate Md owns 28,629 shares for 8.3% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Partners invested 1.87% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Kanawha Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 91,163 shares.