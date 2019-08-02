Sprott Has Upped Its Holding in Pan American Silver (PAAS) by $3.64 Million as Stock Rose; Polygon Management LTD Holding In National Cinemedia (NCMI) Was Has Upped

Polygon Management Ltd increased its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NCMI) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polygon Management Ltd bought 63,514 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polygon Management Ltd who had been investing in National Cinemedia Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $563.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.13. About 76,640 shares traded. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has declined 13.70% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.70% the S&P500. Some Historical NCMI News: 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 22C; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 15/05/2018 – National CineMedia Rises for 8 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC NCMI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.32, REV VIEW $433.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 1Q REV. $80.2M, EST. $74.7M; 07/05/2018 – National CineMedia Reaffirms 2018 Outlook; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA 4Q REV. $140.7M, EST. $144.5M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA SEES FY REV. $425.0M TO $445.0M; 12/03/2018 – NATIONAL CINEMEDIA INC – FOR FY 2018, CO EXPECTS TOTAL REVENUE TO BE FLAT TO UP 4.5% AND ADJUSTED OIBDA TO BE DOWN 2.5% TO UP 4.8% FROM FY 2017; 12/03/2018 – National CineMedia Sees 2018 Revenue Flat to Up 4.5%

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 38.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 242,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The hedge fund held 875,934 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, up from 633,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $16.14. About 2.92 million shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED COMPENSATION FROM CO FOR ALLEGED IMPACTS TO COMMUNITY LAND; 29/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN’S DOLORES MINE OPERATING AT 75%: CHIHUAHUA GOVT; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP PAAS.TO – COMPANY EXPECTS MINE OPERATIONS WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS WITHIN NEXT 48 HOURS; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED; 25/05/2018 – MiningFeeds.com: Breaking: Pan American Silver’s Dolores mine in North Mexico overrun by narco gang last nightComplements of @; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER TEMPORARILY SUSPENDS MINE IN MEXICO: GOVT; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 20,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,314 shares, and cut its stake in Ssr Mng Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold NCMI shares while 42 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 66.80 million shares or 0.82% more from 66.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Limited Partnership holds 0% or 113,194 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Gp Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 28,400 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 0.22% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) or 70,000 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 33,111 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication reported 0% stake. Polygon Mgmt Limited has invested 1.4% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity holds 0.01% or 159,997 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc owns 34,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) for 76,183 shares. Fincl Bank Of Mellon Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). Paloma Ptnrs Management holds 13,541 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 1.14% in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI). 37,043 were accumulated by Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Co. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc owns 1.02 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.