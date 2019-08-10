Sprott Has Upped B2gold (BTG) Position By $1.58 Million; Renaissance Technologies Boosted Caretrust Reit (CTRE) Stake

Sprott Inc increased B2gold Corp (BTG) stake by 22.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 527,020 shares as B2gold Corp (BTG)’s stock rose 19.55%. The Sprott Inc holds 2.84 million shares with $9.50 million value, up from 2.31M last quarter. B2gold Corp now has $3.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 9.55 million shares traded or 67.01% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%

Renaissance Technologies Llc increased Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) stake by 9.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Renaissance Technologies Llc acquired 86,200 shares as Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE)’s stock declined 4.13%. The Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 997,700 shares with $23.41 million value, up from 911,500 last quarter. Caretrust Reit Inc now has $2.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.55. About 774,668 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Inc. Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Announces Addition of Two New Provider Relationships; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust

Among 2 analysts covering CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CareTrust REIT had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets.

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) stake by 109,500 shares to 151,600 valued at $6.97M in 2019Q1. It also reduced International Bancshares Cor (NASDAQ:IBOC) stake by 21,400 shares and now owns 182,937 shares. Flexshares Tr (GUNR) was reduced too.

Sprott Inc decreased Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) stake by 386,621 shares to 2.62 million valued at $14.38M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) stake by 105,578 shares and now owns 151,834 shares. Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) was reduced too.

