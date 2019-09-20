Sprott Has Trimmed Its Holding in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) as Stock Rose; Nike Cl B (NKE) Stock Price Rose While Schmidt P J Investment Management Upped Its Stake

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 5,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, up from 45,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $87.01. About 3.59M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 08/05/2018 – Box Founds Future of Work Council to Bring Together Leaders From Innovative Enterprises Like American Express, NIKE and Farmers; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 24/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics. Via @DelRey:; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 22/03/2018 – Nike Product Revamp Helps Bring Rebound to North American Market; 27/04/2018 – Behind the Design of Nike’s Air-Cushion System (Video); 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 15.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 28,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 154,398 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 183,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 523,162 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc, which manages about $434.11M and $346.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 4,515 shares to 24,952 shares, valued at $7.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dominion Resources Inc Va New (NYSE:D) by 4,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,062 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Business Ser holds 2,467 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Prtn has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Summit Strategies holds 3,201 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp holds 3.12% or 3.62 million shares. Baker Ellis Asset Ltd Co reported 20,504 shares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 3,595 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 1.02% or 59,970 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) reported 9,105 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Finance Inc holds 0.38% or 9.98M shares in its portfolio. Montag A And Assoc has 29,059 shares. Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc invested 0.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Factory Mutual Insur reported 393,700 shares. Tdam Usa Inc invested in 26,653 shares. Ally holds 12,000 shares. Moreover, Orrstown Fin Svcs has 1.31% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Triangle retailer hits Nike with lawsuit over ‘Sport Changes Everything’ slogan – Triangle Business Journal” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nike: A 10-Year, Full-Cycle Analysis – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is NIKE, Inc. (NKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Stifel Reiterates Buy Rating on Nike (NKE) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.26 EPS, up 2,500.00% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.01 per share. AEM’s profit will be $62.02 million for 55.20 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 160.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agnico Eagle: Solid And Predictable – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (NYSE:AEM) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gold producers pledge restraint, remembering lessons of earlier bull surge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.