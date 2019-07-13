Sprott Has Raised Stake in B2gold (BTG); As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Has Raised Holding

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 183,359 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.41M shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.50 million, up from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 1.13M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 16.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 27/03/2018 – Mall Mergers Accelerate With Brookfield’s GGP Buyout (Video); 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 24/04/2018 – Brookfield’s New Venture-Capital Unit Eyes Real-Estate Tech Startups; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee; 14/05/2018 – BGH SAYS AUSTRALIANSUPER ISN’T SUPPORTIVE OF BROOKFIELD BID; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix Bus Jrnl: EXCLUSIVE: Brookfield Communities to begin construction on mountain homes in Pine; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA

Sprott Inc increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 527,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.90% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.84M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50 million, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 4.50M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has declined 7.04% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q REV. $344.3M, EST. $330.5M; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD- SIGNIFICANT RISE IN QTRLY REVENUE WAS ATTRIBUTABLE TO NEW PRODUCTION FROM FEKOLA MINE, AS WELL AS A 9% INCREASE IN AVERAGE REALIZED GOLD PRICE; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55 million shares to 3.12 million shares, valued at $411.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 1.64 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.45M shares, and cut its stake in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS).

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 15,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 104,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,663 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).