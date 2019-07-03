Sprott Has Raised Its B2gold (BTG) Position; Boston Scientific (BSX) Shorts Lowered By 7.22%

Sprott Inc increased B2gold Corp (BTG) stake by 22.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 527,020 shares as B2gold Corp (BTG)’s stock declined 9.90%. The Sprott Inc holds 2.84 million shares with $9.50 million value, up from 2.31 million last quarter. B2gold Corp now has $3.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.05. About 3.03 million shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has declined 7.04% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD IS WELL ON TARGET TO MEET ANNUAL GUIDANCE; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $344 MILLION VS $146 MILLION LAST YEAR; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) had a decrease of 7.22% in short interest. BSX’s SI was 8.94M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 7.22% from 9.63 million shares previously. With 7.82 million avg volume, 1 days are for Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)’s short sellers to cover BSX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 3.67 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Positive Late-Breaking Data From The INTREPID Study; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $1.35-$1.39; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 32C; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $31; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Securus Medical Group

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, makes, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. The company has market cap of $58.99 billion. It operates through three divisions: Cardiovascular, Rhythm Management, and MedSurg. It has a 33.3 P/E ratio. The firm offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; other coronary therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Among 3 analysts covering Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boston Scientific Corp had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Bank of America. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, June 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Wells Fargo.

