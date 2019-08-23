Sprott Has Lowered Mks Instrument (MKSI) Holding as Market Value Declined; As Biogen (BIIB) Market Value Rose, Sarissa Capital Management LP Upped Its Holding

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $78.6. About 228,083 shares traded. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS NAMES JOHN T.C. LEE AS PRESIDENT; 28/03/2018 – MKS Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.09-Adj EPS $2.36; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 22/03/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Net $105.1M; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarissa Capital Management Lp bought 62,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 524,658 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.02M, up from 461,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarissa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $232.06. About 542,804 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 24/04/2018 – Biogen 1Q Multiple Sclerosis Rev $2.1 Billion; 25/05/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Rise; Multiple Sclerosis Market Up 1%; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Net $1.2B; 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Biogen, AbbVie’s Zinbryta, Yanked From Market, Connected To Three U.S. Cases Of Brain Inflammation — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 01/05/2018 – Biogen to Make One-Time $50M Payment to Neurimmune; 20/04/2018 – Biogen Will Have First Choice of Neurology Targets on Which to Exclusively Collaborate With Ionis; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Presenting at Conference Apr 25

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Co reported 3,119 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom holds 860 shares. 8,077 are owned by First Hawaiian National Bank. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,700 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 1,343 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 467,379 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 24,203 shares. Parametric Port Lc holds 597,573 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Moody State Bank Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Comgest Sas holds 0.06% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) or 12,400 shares. Letko Brosseau & Assoc owns 185,943 shares. Piedmont Investment Inc owns 23,763 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd has 8,138 shares. 36,065 were accumulated by Freestone Llc. Corporation reported 825 shares stake.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Hl Finance Ser Limited Liability Corp reported 32,360 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 572 shares. Cap Intl stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). 11,065 were reported by Zebra Capital Lc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 14,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial Advisors reported 19 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na holds 29 shares. 226 are owned by Shine Investment Advisory Services. Pennsylvania Tru invested in 9,025 shares. Capital Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 3,323 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp Incorporated reported 77,750 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 20,000 are owned by Credit Agricole S A. Phocas reported 82,234 shares stake.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,610 shares to 50,610 shares, valued at $9.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).