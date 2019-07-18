Sprott Has Lowered Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding; Synnex (SNX) Sentiment Is 1.41

Sprott Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 7.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc sold 4,850 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock rose 0.16%. The Sprott Inc holds 60,150 shares with $4.86 million value, down from 65,000 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $316.02B valuation. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 6.13M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 26/04/2018 – Iraq Awards Some Oil and Gas Blocks as Exxon and Total Drop Out; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER PRODUCTION LOWER Y/Y ON GAS DEMAND; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces 84 Percent Increase in P’nyang Resource, Potential Expansion in PNG; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 18/04/2018 – Eni has no plans to pull out of Rosneft deal after sanctions; 14/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture

Synnex Corp (SNX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.99, from 2.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 133 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 94 sold and reduced their stock positions in Synnex Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 39.63 million shares, down from 40.03 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Synnex Corp in top ten positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 23 Reduced: 71 Increased: 91 New Position: 42.

Zpr Investment Management holds 5.19% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation for 27,602 shares. Shaker Investments Llc Oh owns 34,787 shares or 2.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.81% invested in the company for 275,070 shares. The Massachusetts-based Delphi Management Inc Ma has invested 1.6% in the stock. Shellback Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 136,400 shares.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.88 billion. It operates in two divisions, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. It has a 11.79 P/E ratio. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Sprott Inc increased Emx Rty Corp stake by 832,324 shares to 5.04M valued at $5.90M in 2019Q1. It also upped Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 275,000 shares. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource owns 22.49M shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Dakota Wealth Management accumulated 49,397 shares or 0.66% of the stock. 42,963 are owned by Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe). First Quadrant Lp Ca stated it has 0.26% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Smith Asset Group Lp invested in 101,221 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Duff And Phelps Investment has 45,625 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Vista Cap Prns holds 0.06% or 3,730 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 895,306 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Brown Advisory Limited Liability has invested 1.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hendley And invested 0.49% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 212,487 were reported by Parthenon Limited Liability Company. Jefferies Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 77,512 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. The Michigan-based Blue Chip Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.66% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Davenport Commerce Ltd Com accumulated 0.75% or 744,586 shares. Interactive Finance holds 0.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 800 shares.