Sprott Has Lifted First Majestic Silver (AG) Holding By $739,736; Olin (OLN) SI Decreased By 24.63%

Sprott Inc increased First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) stake by 23.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 92,467 shares as First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)’s stock rose 57.79%. The Sprott Inc holds 492,133 shares with $4.19 million value, up from 399,666 last quarter. First Majestic Silver Corp now has $2.10B valuation. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.36. About 1.45 million shares traded. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has risen 44.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 09/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces Amendments to Advance Notice Policy; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q REV. $58.6M, EST. $63.8M (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC RENEWS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF ABOUT 5%; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: ENDED SILVER BUY PACT W/WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS; 25/05/2018 – First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6.0C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2.3C; 18/05/2018 – News On Primero Mining Corp. (P.T) Now Under AG; 09/05/2018 – Primero Announces Receipt of Mexican Antitrust Clearance for Arrangement With First Majestic and Files First Quarter Financial Statements on SEDAR; 13/03/2018 – PRIMERO REPORTS HOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOUR OF FIRST MAJESTIC DEAL; 13/03/2018 – First Majestic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) had a decrease of 24.63% in short interest. OLN’s SI was 7.33 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 24.63% from 9.73 million shares previously. With 2.34 million avg volume, 3 days are for Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN)’s short sellers to cover OLN’s short positions. The SI to Olin Corporation’s float is 4.48%. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.24. About 1.26M shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Olin To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rtgs Raised; 16/03/2018 JKLU Working With World’s Most Innovative College, Olin College of Engineering, to Transform its Programmes; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 08/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp 1Q EPS 12c; 26/04/2018 – Olin Declares 366th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14

Among 3 analysts covering Olin (NYSE:OLN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Olin has $32 highest and $2300 lowest target. $26.67’s average target is 64.22% above currents $16.24 stock price. Olin had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Alembic on Monday, June 24 with “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.67 billion. It operates through three divisions: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. It has a 10.01 P/E ratio. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $448,596 activity. On Wednesday, May 8 Sutton Scott McDougald bought $165,678 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) or 8,000 shares. Shares for $178,490 were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7. $85,000 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by Smith Vince J. $4,479 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by Shipp Earl L on Tuesday, August 6. Shares for $4,077 were bought by VERMILLION TERESA M on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now: OLN, WTR, WHR – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Olin (NYSE:OLN) Share Price Is Down 26% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Olin Corporation shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 147.98 million shares or 5.45% more from 140.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Llc owns 1.57M shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company accumulated 205,000 shares. 17,613 were reported by Profund Advsr Limited Liability Company. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company holds 32,304 shares. Ameritas Partners reported 0.05% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 98,404 shares. First Trust Advsr L P holds 395,494 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ellington Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 97,546 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 9,200 shares. 16,796 are held by First Citizens Financial Bank & Tru Comm. Moore Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 300,000 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Limited has invested 0.03% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Parametric Port Associate Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 422,672 shares. National Bank Of Mellon invested 0.03% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN).

Among 2 analysts covering First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Majestic Silver has $11.5000 highest and $5.8 lowest target. $8.65’s average target is -16.51% below currents $10.36 stock price. First Majestic Silver had 6 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5.8 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of AG in report on Monday, August 19 with “Buy” rating.

Sprott Inc decreased Frp Hldgs Inc stake by 10,000 shares to 70,000 valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd stake by 188,983 shares and now owns 212,841 shares. Silvercrest Metals Inc was reduced too.