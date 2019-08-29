Sprott Has Increased Its Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Stake by $982,582; Stock Rose; Scholtz & Company Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) Lowered by $1.28 Million as Share Price Rose

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati (EW) by 25.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 6,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 19,378 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.71M, down from 26,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $221.2. About 385,491 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 20,906 shares as the company's stock rose 27.55% . The hedge fund held 183,158 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, up from 162,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $2.16 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 1.01 million shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has risen 24.54% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.54% the S&P500.

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Agnico Eagle – 2019 Will Be The Harvesting Year – Seeking Alpha" on February 20, 2019

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 45,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 20,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,314 shares, and cut its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80 million for 44.96 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "E W Scripps Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings – Benzinga" on August 09, 2019

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60M and $150.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,712 shares to 47,615 shares, valued at $5.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 19,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY).