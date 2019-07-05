Sprott Has Increased First Majestic Silver (AG) Stake By $739,736; Anchor Capital Advisors Has Trimmed By $416,160 Its Aon Plc (AON) Holding

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc decreased Aon Plc (AON) stake by 7.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Capital Advisors Llc sold 2,448 shares as Aon Plc (AON)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Anchor Capital Advisors Llc holds 31,372 shares with $5.36 million value, down from 33,820 last quarter. Aon Plc now has $46.81B valuation. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $197.15. About 292,588 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Aon’s Ratings; Outlook Stable; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NATHAN SHANAGHY NEW COO; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Rev $3.1B; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD

Sprott Inc increased First Majestic Silver Corp (AG) stake by 23.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 92,467 shares as First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Sprott Inc holds 492,133 shares with $4.19M value, up from 399,666 last quarter. First Majestic Silver Corp now has $1.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.82. About 3.13M shares traded or 7.78% up from the average. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has declined 16.36% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AG News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC: ENDED SILVER BUY PACT W/WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS; 09/05/2018 – PRIMERO GETS MEXICAN ANTITRUST OK FOR FIRST MAJESTIC DEAL; 29/03/2018 – First Majestic Updates Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for 2017 and Files Form 40-F Annual Report; 10/05/2018 – First Majestic Silver Gets $75 Million Revolver; 29/03/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC ’17-END 2P RESERVES 120.2M SILVER EQUIVALENT OZ; 09/05/2018 – FIRST MAJESTIC 1Q REV. $58.6M, EST. $63.8M (2 EST.); 19/03/2018 – First Majestic Renews Share Repurchase Program; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Announces New Stream Agreement at San Dimas Mine and New Credit Facility; 26/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Brixmor Property Group, First Majestic Silver, Barclays, Akers Biosciences; 11/05/2018 – IRW-PRESS: First Majestic Silver Corp.: First Majestic Completes Acquisition of Primero

Sprott Inc decreased Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) stake by 386,621 shares to 2.62 million valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 5,000 shares and now owns 5,000 shares. Silvercrest Metals Inc was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. First Majestic Silver had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of AG in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital maintained First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating.

Among 5 analysts covering Aon (NYSE:AON), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Aon had 10 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, May 22 with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Monday, February 4. M Partners maintained Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Monday, June 24. M Partners has “Buy” rating and $225 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of AON in report on Monday, April 1 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded Aon plc (NYSE:AON) rating on Tuesday, January 8. Goldman Sachs has “Neutral” rating and $163 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AON in report on Wednesday, May 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.88 earnings per share, up 9.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.71 per share. AON’s profit will be $446.37M for 26.22 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.31 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -43.20% negative EPS growth.

Anchor Capital Advisors Llc increased Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) stake by 177,010 shares to 193,980 valued at $15.66 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) stake by 103,180 shares and now owns 654,082 shares. Leidos Hldgs Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was raised too.

