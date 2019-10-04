Sprott Has Decreased Its Holding in Federated Invs Pa (FII) as Stock Price Rose; Renaissance Investment Group Holding in Colgate Palmolive (CL) Has Trimmed as Stock Rose

Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive (CL) by 38.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 5,381 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 8,458 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $607,000, down from 13,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 2.05 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – CONTINUE TO PLAN FOR INCREASED ADVERTISING INVESTMENT, BOTH ABSOLUTELY AND AS A PERCENT TO SALES, FOR FULL YEAR; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Hldrs Reject ‘Mini-Tender’ Offer by Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE CHAIRMAN; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 30/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Presentation at its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders May 11, 2018 – 10:00 a.m. ET; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 6.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88 million, down from 160,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 500,770 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in Marquee China IPO; 19/04/2018 – DJ Federated Investors Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FII); 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors takes majority stake in fund manager Hermes; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S FIXED-INCOME ASSETS WERE $62.3 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $10.5 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Management LLC Exits Federated Investors; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 60% of Hermes Fund Managers From BT Pension Scheme; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $268.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc New (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3,784 shares to 7,529 shares, valued at $3.95M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Wholesale Crp Del (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,071 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,463 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Flavors&Fragrnc (NYSE:IFF).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $606.17 million for 25.38 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of Stockton reported 2,955 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cohen Lawrence B reported 3,228 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 122,439 shares. Mirae Asset Global Co reported 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il owns 141,468 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 2,803 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Co reported 108,506 shares. 24,058 were accumulated by Of Virginia Va. Qci Asset Mngmt owns 193 shares. Williams Jones Associates reported 0.39% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Anchor Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). New York-based Cobblestone Advisors Lc Ny has invested 0.03% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Signaturefd owns 8,807 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie reported 3.75% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Sg Americas Secs Llc stated it has 0.09% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 16 investors sold FII shares while 85 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 74.82 million shares or 0.12% less from 74.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alyeska Inv Group LP invested in 507,395 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Llc accumulated 131,802 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0.01% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 781,252 shares. Hamilton Point Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.11% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) or 79,800 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 970,827 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 170,501 shares or 3.31% of all its holdings. Sprott invested in 1.16% or 150,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 28,500 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 125,071 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.02% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 16,600 shares. Northern owns 0.01% invested in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) for 1.67 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.03% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). State Street stated it has 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Continental Advsrs Lc owns 102,896 shares or 1.89% of their US portfolio.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $420.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) by 533,944 shares to 838,325 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Emx Rty Corp by 413,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Analysts await Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. FII’s profit will be $65.78 million for 11.84 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Federated Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

