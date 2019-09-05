Sprott Has Decreased By $2.43 Million Its Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) Stake; LASERTEC ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (LSRCF) Shorts Decreased By 0.73%

LASERTEC CORP ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (OTCMKTS:LSRCF) had a decrease of 0.73% in short interest. LSRCF’s SI was 339,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.73% from 341,800 shares previously. It closed at $34.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sprott Inc decreased Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN) stake by 41.02% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc sold 105,578 shares as Compania De Minas Buenaventu (BVN)’s stock declined 3.48%. The Sprott Inc holds 151,834 shares with $3.50 million value, down from 257,412 last quarter. Compania De Minas Buenaventu now has $3.84B valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.12. About 642,121 shares traded. CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) has risen 11.40% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BVN News: 11/04/2018 BUENAVENTURA SEES 2018 YANACOCHA GOLD OUTPUT AT 470K-545K OZ; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ALL-IN SUSTAINING COST $758 PER GOLD OUNCE; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN RULES OUT STREAMING DEALS; 23/04/2018 – Buenaventura Announces the Appointment of Juan Carlos Ortiz as Vice President of Operations; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q REV. $316.9M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA COULD SELL BONDS BUT WOULD BE PROJECT SPECIFIC; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA: EST $60M FREE CASH THIS YEAR `SOUNDS REASONABLE’; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA CHAIRMAN SAYS YANACOCHA WILL BECOME COPPER MINE; 26/04/2018 – BUENAVENTURA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $173.7M; 29/05/2018 – BUENAVENTURA `ALWAYS ALERT TO OPPORTUNITIES’ OUTSIDE PERU

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. The firm provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; transparent object inspection systems and SiC wafer inspection and review systems, which have applications in electric power systems, railway equipment, office equipment, and consumer equipment; and LiB application systems. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers flat panel display photomask inspection systems; and laser microscopes, which are used for the observation and analysis of various materials and components comprising semiconductor materials, transparent films, coating materials, inorganic and organic materials, biological samples, metal parts, and plastic components.

Sprott Inc increased Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) stake by 20,906 shares to 183,158 valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1. It also upped Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) stake by 403,681 shares and now owns 472,842 shares. Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) was raised too.

Analysts await CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 575.00% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. BVN’s profit will be $48.28 million for 19.89 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 280.00% EPS growth.