Sprott Has Cut Cirrus Logic (CRUS) Holding as Share Price Rose; Sandhill Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) Holding as Market Value Rose

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 1.26M shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 20/03/2018 – 2017-2021 Automotive Coolant Hose Global Market Report – Key Vendors Are Continental, Eaton, Gates, Sumitomo Riko, and Toyoda Gosei Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 10/05/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC – PLANNED JV WILL BE BASED IN CHINA; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Cirrus Logic Inc (CRUS) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.98% . The hedge fund held 180,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.87M, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Cirrus Logic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 470,346 shares traded. Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has risen 17.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CRUS News: 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Completes Interoperability Testing with the Dell EMC Primary Storage Portfolio; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Repeatability, Reproducibility and Comparison of Cirrus OCT, RTVue OCT, MS-39 OCT, and Insight 100 VHFDU; 18/04/2018 – Cirrus Aircraft Elevates Ben Kowalski to Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing; 16/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands Strategic Technology Alliance with Pure Storage; 30/05/2018 – Cirrus Data Solutions Expands European Team; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic: 1Q GAAP Gross Margin Is Expected to Be Between 48% and 50%; 02/05/2018 – Cirrus Logic 4Q EPS 19c; 21/03/2018 Cirrus Data Solutions Joins NetApp Alliance Partner Program; 02/05/2018 – CIRRUS LOGIC 4Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 58C; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cirrus Logic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRUS)

More notable recent Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy for Your Inner Geek – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why iPhone 11 Sales Might Be Huge for 2 Semiconductor Companies – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS): Does The Earnings Decline Make It An Underperformer? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cirrus Logic, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 30, 2019.

Analysts await Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.77 EPS, down 15.38% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.91 per share. CRUS’s profit will be $44.77M for 17.27 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Cirrus Logic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 305.26% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold CRUS shares while 81 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 48.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 47.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 6,000 shares. 34,099 were reported by Stifel. State Bank Of Mellon Corporation has invested 0.01% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Meeder Asset has 0% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 1,525 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Lc accumulated 30,977 shares. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Invesco Limited invested 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.03% invested in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) for 40,156 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Co owns 9,787 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 16,105 shares. Art Advsr has 33,111 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Associate Lc stated it has 0.01% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). Ftb Advisors has invested 0% in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 62,947 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $420.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hecla Mng Co (NYSE:HL) by 533,944 shares to 838,325 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 461,971 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Alexco Resource Corp (NYSEMKT:AXU).

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 43,027 shares to 623,020 shares, valued at $18.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21,061 shares in the quarter, for a total of 368,322 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Holding Corp.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s August Update: Price Targets – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Annaly, Amazon, Enterprise Products, Kinder Morgan, Lululemon, RealReal, Snap, Square, Under Armour and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton’s eMobility Division Inks Another Deal – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 07, 2019.