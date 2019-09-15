Sprott Has Boosted Its Thor Inds (THO) Position; Srs Investment Management Upped Align Technology (ALGN) Position by $2.00 Million

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 28.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 7,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The hedge fund held 33,377 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.14M, up from 26,059 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $177.47. About 1.21M shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands lnvisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Patients; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 7.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.77 million, up from 140,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $53.85. About 1.25 million shares traded or 51.32% up from the average. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 09/05/2018 – In the lightning round, Cramer grows concerned about RV maker Thor Industries; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING: TO FOCUS ON TUNGSTEN AND COPPER INTERESTS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 29/03/2018 – THOR EXPLORATIONS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND GRANT OF BOARD AND MANAGEMENT OPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 14/03/2018 – The Wrap: `Thor: Ragnarok’ Director Taika Waititi to Play Imaginary Hitler in `Jojo Rabbit’; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES INC – QTR END CONSOLIDATED RV BACKLOG UP 33.9% TO $2.80 BLN

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII) by 10,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $4.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pretium Res Inc (NYSE:PVG) by 245,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 928,512 shares, and cut its stake in Auryn Res Inc.

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $202,880 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag accumulated 0.01% or 153,141 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0.01% or 109,747 shares. The New York-based Howe And Rusling Inc has invested 0.04% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Citadel Advsr Llc holds 0.01% or 295,800 shares. 12,355 were reported by Pnc Financial Gp. 11,880 are held by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Lc. Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 30,708 shares. D E Shaw Co holds 0% or 23,400 shares. Amp Cap Investors accumulated 4,300 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York owns 0.02% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 16,954 shares. Hilltop holds 0.05% or 3,896 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advisors reported 8,434 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Sit Associates reported 0.03% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Cwm Ltd, a Nebraska-based fund reported 91 shares.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.21 million activity. $206,921 worth of stock was bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj on Tuesday, August 6.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 89,069 shares to 782,136 shares, valued at $36.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.53M shares, and cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, National Pension Service has 0.09% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Bares Capital Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 52 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Limited Liability Co reported 213,989 shares stake. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 1,229 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Spark Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.37% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Art Advsr Ltd Co invested in 23,893 shares. Advisers Limited Liability Com reported 22,922 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 17,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md has 0.02% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Farmers Merchants Invs has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 4,525 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Ltd. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 18,464 shares. 2,997 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh.

