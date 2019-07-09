Sprott Has Boosted Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) Position by $982,582 as Market Valuation Declined; Salesforce Com (CRM) Stake Maintained by Dillon & Associates Inc

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 20,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 183,158 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64M, up from 162,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $51.18. About 817,837 shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING SUSTAINING CAPITAL) IN 2018 REMAIN FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Rev $578.4M; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Announces Election of Directors; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – NEWMONT TO PURCHASE AGNICO EAGLE’S 51% INTEREST IN WEST PEQUOP JV, CO’S INTEREST IN SUMMIT & PQX PROPERTIES IN NORTHEASTERN NEVADA; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – EXPECTS STRATEGIC REVIEW MAY RESULT IN SALE OF ALL OR A PORTION OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – ENTERED INTO AN DEAL WITH A UNIT OF NEWMONT MINING CORP; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – CO IS ASSESSING OPPORTUNITIES TO MONETIZE NON-CORE ASSETS

Dillon & Associates Inc increased its stake in Salesforce Com (CRM) by 132.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dillon & Associates Inc bought 4,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,045 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 3,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.81. About 4.71 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Communication; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – BOARDS OF SALESFORCE AND MULESOFT HAVE UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEAL; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 30/05/2018 – QUOINE BUILDS CRYPTOCURRENCY ON SALESFORCE; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire MuleSoft; 06/03/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency Selects Salesforce as Digital Modernization Platform

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Frp Hldgs Inc by 10,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $3.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 19,999 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,568 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone holds 3,502 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 45,025 are held by Pinnacle Assoc. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj invested in 0.56% or 8,000 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 64,379 shares. Eagle Asset Management Inc invested in 4,440 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.73 million were reported by Suvretta Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc reported 0.54% stake. Zacks Invest Mgmt reported 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Hall Laurie J Trustee invested in 0.02% or 230 shares. Lakeview Cap Partners Llc invested in 3,752 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Bancorp invested in 0.3% or 16,777 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 13.37 million shares. Moreover, Verition Fund Lc has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).