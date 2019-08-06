Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Shareholder Shaker Financial Services Decreased Holding as Share Price Were Volatile; Ciena (CIEN) Shareholder Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.52 Million

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 68.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 238,358 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 109,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, down from 348,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.66. About 119,020 shares traded or 142.90% up from the average. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 84.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc sold 41,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 7,550 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282,000, down from 48,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.63B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $42.72. About 1.27 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $726.4M; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CIENA 1Q REV. $646.1M, EST. $641.8M; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85M and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Enhanced Gbl Div T (BOE) by 96,173 shares to 134,329 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ellsworth Grwth And Income L (ECF) by 46,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,375 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Debt Strat Fd Inc.

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc, which manages about $3.12B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 675 shares to 5,108 shares, valued at $9.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FIW) by 6,273 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,355 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Excnge Trd Alphadex (FNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Ltd Liability Com has 16,410 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 92,748 shares. Highland Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.14% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) or 60,000 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,331 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 9,000 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Inc has 0.01% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Moreover, Usa Portformulas has 0.21% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Mercer Advisers Incorporated reported 100 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 0.01% stake. New York-based Prelude Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.09% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Gemmer Asset Ltd, California-based fund reported 313 shares. Optimum owns 37,545 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Communications invested in 524,328 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 1.41 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Janney Capital Management Limited Co has 0.04% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN).