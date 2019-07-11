Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Shareholder Rivernorth Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake; Holder Boyd Watterson Asset Management Boosted Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 54,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 20,787 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has declined 15.51% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 73.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc bought 253 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 597 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $11.83 during the last trading session, reaching $2005.58. About 3.83 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Jeremy Barr: By the way: Amazon has dropped the price of Jeanine Pirro’s forthcoming book from $27 (suggested retail price) to; 16/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Amazon announces plan to open new fulfillment center in Tucson. #ArizonaDETAILS; 02/04/2018 – Amazon executives visited more than 10 of the final 20 cities bidding for the company’s HQ2; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 06/04/2018 – Trump claims the post office is losing billions because of Amazon; 05/03/2018 – Amazon has taken an early lead in the public sector with promiment clients such as the CIA, but the Microsoft’s Azure business is becoming stronger competition; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Introduces Amazon Experience Centers; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Halt Google Shopping Ads as Rivalry Heats Up; 19/03/2018 – RichRelevance Digital Grocery Survey Finds Amazon Takes Early Lead — But 60% of First-Time Shoppers Willing to Explore a New Grocer Online; 19/03/2018 – Amazon GameOn is a developer offering outside Amazon Web Services, like Alexa

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Investments has 2.32% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Martin Currie reported 3,500 shares. Sigma Planning Corp reported 14,044 shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 2.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cim Mangement Inc accumulated 2,665 shares. Mar Vista Inv Prtn Lc invested in 64,133 shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gp Inc reported 1,997 shares stake. Shine Inv Advisory Service holds 0.56% or 676 shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset stated it has 2.87% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zwj Investment Counsel stated it has 302 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 238,121 shares stake. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Liability Company has invested 3.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Snow Mngmt Lp invested 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cornerstone Capital holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,571 shares. Birinyi Inc has invested 12.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Voya Prime Rate Tr (NYSE:PPR) by 449,001 shares to 7.77M shares, valued at $37.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Putnam Mun Opportunities Tr (NYSE:PMO) by 576,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Western Ast Infl Lkd Opp & I (WIW).

