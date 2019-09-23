Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Holder Shaker Financial Services Lifted Its Position by $1.78 Million; Ycg Holds Position in Coca Cola Co (KO)

Shaker Financial Services Llc increased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 269.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc bought 296,242 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 406,091 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.74M, up from 109,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.01M market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 10,654 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ycg Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 7.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc bought 7,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 107,727 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.49M, up from 100,107 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 3.43 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Announces Letter of Intent for Refranchising of Canadian Bottling Ops; 29/05/2018 – COCA COLA CO SAYS TO INVEST$1.2 BLN IN ARGENTINA FROM 2019 TO 2021; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO. RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER OFFER; 08/03/2018 – Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Announces Completion of Notes Offering and Closing of Credit Facility; 24/04/2018 – Coke warns of pain from UK sugar tax, U.S. freight costs; 20/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AS CCOLA.IS – WITHIN NEXT THREE YEARS, TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $250 MLN IN PAKISTAN HAS BEEN PLANNED; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 12/03/2018 – Karra-Lee Gerrits: Rumor is that Coca-Cola is bringing a Japan convenience store (and karaoke booth) staple to the US market –

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $192.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Glbl Adv & Prem Opp Fd (IGA) by 140,955 shares to 44,742 shares, valued at $479,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Multi (BIT) by 125,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,889 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Floating Rate Inco (BGT).

