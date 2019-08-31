Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Holder Shaker Financial Services Decreased Stake; Corda Investment Management Has Upped Its Position in Pepsico Com (PEP) by $554,246

Corda Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (PEP) by 1.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corda Investment Management Llc bought 4,543 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 254,386 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.17M, up from 249,843 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corda Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $136.73. About 3.74M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Organic Revenue Up 2.3%; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth at Least in Line with 2017 2.3%; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 09/03/2018 – TriadBusinessJournal: Former Duke star Grant Hill’s ad with Pepsi-owned Mtn Dew upsets NCAA sponsor Coca-Cola, sources say -…; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 68.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 238,358 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 109,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, down from 348,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 81,857 shares traded or 75.85% up from the average. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Corda Investment Management Llc, which manages about $545.28 million and $864.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter Gamble Co Com (NYSE:PG) by 6,598 shares to 384,626 shares, valued at $40.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co Com (NYSE:DE) by 3,695 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166,257 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “FMX vs. PEP: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than Pepsi Does – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Agree To Purchase PepsiCo At $97.50, Earn 1.6% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Up 27% in Six Months: Will the Momentum Last? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 1.51% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Com Il invested in 100,156 shares. Burney holds 0.47% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 61,692 shares. Barr E S & accumulated 2.4% or 188,790 shares. Lee Danner And Bass owns 21,904 shares. 28,845 are held by Mathes. 110,419 were accumulated by Montrusco Bolton Investments. Somerset Trust Com reported 0.93% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Shufro Rose & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.35% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hennessy Advsr Inc owns 67,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.1% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management accumulated 93,999 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 343,137 shares. Cap Services Of America owns 4,865 shares.