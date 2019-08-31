Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Holder Shaker Financial Services Cut Its Holding; Geode Capital Management Has Increased Position in Century Aluminum Company (CENX) by $432,632

Shaker Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 68.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shaker Financial Services Llc sold 238,358 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 109,849 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, down from 348,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shaker Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.62. About 81,857 shares traded or 75.85% up from the average. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has 0.00% since August 31, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Geode Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Century Aluminum Company (CENX) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geode Capital Management Llc bought 54,079 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.22% . The institutional investor held 616,840 shares of the aluminum company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.48 million, up from 562,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geode Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Century Aluminum Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $467.58M market cap company. It closed at $5.51 lastly. It is down 44.35% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CENX News: 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 18C; 02/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Chief Accounting Officer Stephen Heyroth Resigns to Accept Position at Another Company; 09/03/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM CO CENX.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $16; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM ELECTRICAL FAILURE AFFECTING ONE POTLINE AT SE; 30/05/2018 – Century Aluminum Had Electrical Failure at the Sebree Aluminum Smelter; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS U.S. NEGOTIATING WITH CHINA, “l DON’T KNOW THAT ANYTHING’S GOING TO COME OF THAT”; 08/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS TARIFF EXEMPTIONS WILL BE LINKED IN PART TO MILITARY RELATIONSHIPS; 03/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM 1Q REV. $454.5M, EST. $443.4M; 30/05/2018 – CENTURY ALUMINUM – EXPECTS THAT LOSSES ARISING FROM EVENTS, LESS APPLICABLE DEDUCTIBLES, WILL BE COVERED UNDER ITS INSURANCE POLICIES; 08/03/2018 – Century Aluminum CEO: We’re bringing back 300 jobs thanks to Trump tariffs

Shaker Financial Services Llc, which manages about $132.85 million and $197.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apollo Sr Floating Rate Fd I (AFT) by 28,169 shares to 46,922 shares, valued at $696,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in European Equity Fund (EEA) by 91,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 320,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fd I (BIF).

More notable recent Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vanguard is Reopening its Dividend Fund – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 8/31/2019 – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Federated Kaufmann Small Cap C (FKCSX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Norway wealth fund should move more investments from Europe to N. America – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Century Aluminum Company Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Century Aluminum Stock Dropped Today – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Century Aluminum Co’s Shares Plunged 18% Today – Motley Fool” on October 26, 2018. More interesting news about Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Century Aluminum Company Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Century Aluminum Company Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $28,900 activity.