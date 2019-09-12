Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Has Decreased Position as Shares Were Volatile; As Autodesk (ADSK) Market Valuation Declined, Grandfield & Dodd Cut Holding by $496,368

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 49.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 547,015 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 568,256 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.83M, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.35 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 16,972 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has 0.00% since September 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 1.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 3,064 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 161,142 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.25 million, down from 164,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $156.98. About 2.06M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 ADJ SHR UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.77 TO $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 3C; 06/03/2018 DESTINI Estimator 2018.1.0 Showcases Seamless Integration with Autodesk BIM 360; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss $173.5M; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $2.50 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : COWEN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Westwood Mgmt Corp Il has invested 0.03% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 7,925 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Riverpark Ltd owns 1.54% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 22,065 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 4,218 shares. Domini Impact Lc accumulated 2,409 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca, a California-based fund reported 4,700 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd accumulated 4,692 shares or 0.34% of the stock. 1.38 million are held by Ameriprise Financial. Moreover, Central Retail Bank has 0.1% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 2,653 shares. Commonwealth National Bank Of stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Dsam Prtnrs (London) Limited holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 74,690 shares. Carroll Financial Associates holds 0% or 138 shares.

Analysts await Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 4,000.00% or $0.40 from last year’s $0.01 per share. ADSK’s profit will be $94.06 million for 95.72 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual earnings per share reported by Autodesk, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: JWN, ZS, ADSK – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “ADSK October 4th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSN, AAP, ADSK – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche cuts Autodesk after checks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,775 shares to 123,714 shares, valued at $17.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,102 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion and $2.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Connecticut Qlty Mun Com (NTC) by 164,466 shares to 353,826 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Fltng Rte Incm Opp Fd (JRO) by 130,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 371,777 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset High Incm Opp (HIO).