Sprott Focus Tr (FUND) Holder Rivernorth Capital Management Decreased Stake; As Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) Market Valuation Rose, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Decreased Position

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 538,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 738,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 1.12 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS); 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sprott Focus Tr Inc (FUND) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc sold 54,361 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, down from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sprott Focus Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 43,679 shares traded. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) has 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Neuberger Brman Clifrn Muni (NBW) by 126,294 shares to 417,975 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Tax Mngd Buy Wri (EXD) by 81,713 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,486 shares, and has risen its stake in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98M and $85.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) has 500 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Management Limited holds 55,182 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Prelude Cap Mgmt Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Moreover, Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 36,431 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Lc, a New York-based fund reported 20,143 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 35,261 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 43,351 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 56,182 were reported by American International Grp Inc Inc Inc. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 81,713 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First Manhattan holds 3,200 shares. Stephens Inv Grp Inc holds 0.55% or 1.72M shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.43 million for 117.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.