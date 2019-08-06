Sprott Decreased Mks Instrument (MKSI) Holding by $1.40 Million as Share Value Declined; Shareholder Valley National Advisers Has Increased Phillips 66 (PSX) Position

Valley National Advisers Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 93.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc bought 5,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 11,465 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 5,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $3.88 during the last trading session, reaching $95.64. About 2.87M shares traded or 3.51% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – CPCHEM HAS FULLY RECOVERED FROM HURRICANE HARVEY AND CONTRIBUTED STRONG RESULTS IN QUARTER; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Announces Increase In Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 – EARNINGS REFLECT BENEFIT OF DIVERSIFIED PORTFOLIO, AND ARE ALSO SEEING POSITIVE, ONGOING IMPACTS FROM U.S. TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Net $524M; 09/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery continuing to restart units; 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger refinery gasoline units; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.33% or $6.7 during the last trading session, reaching $73.71. About 824,498 shares traded or 63.80% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 19/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Anthera Pharmaceuticals, Hancock Holding, MKS Instruments, Second Sight Medical Products, Eclipse Re; 09/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – LEE WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Sees 2Q Rev $550M-$590M; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Rev $554.3M; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC MKSI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHR; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 3,348 shares to 7,701 shares, valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8,511 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,577 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers And Merchants Invs Inc holds 68,895 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 82,264 are owned by Art Llc. Farmers Retail Bank has invested 0.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Doheny Asset Ca holds 18,323 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.19% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 41,932 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma holds 61,300 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. The Virginia-based Kanawha Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Bartlett Lc reported 0.01% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Daiwa Group owns 21,460 shares. 3.36 million are owned by Morgan Stanley. 11,773 are held by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Srb Corporation holds 0.07% or 7,504 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management holds 6,634 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Llc owns 0.67% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 29,982 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Top MLP Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66, Phillips 66 Partners to eliminate IDRs – Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Things to Watch When Kinder Morgan Reports Its Q2 Results – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PSX or VLO: Which Company’s Likely to Win the IMO 2020 Race? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could Phillips 66’s (NYSE:PSX) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Buckle Inc (NYSE:BKE) by 30,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 242,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 875,934 shares, and has risen its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).