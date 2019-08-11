Sprott Decreased Its Gamestop New (GME) Holding by $450,000 as Share Value Declined; Centurylink (CTL) Position Upped by Vertex One Asset Management Inc

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 1226.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc bought 184,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The hedge fund held 199,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 12.82 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (GME) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, down from 245,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $367.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.71% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $3.59. About 3.08 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 07/03/2018 – Game lnformer magazine celebrates 300th issue; 11/05/2018 – GameStop: Mauler Resignation Not Due to Any Potential Fraud; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP NAMES DANIEL A. DEMATTEO AS INTERIM CEO & RESIGNATION; 28/03/2018 – GameStop reports 15 pct rise in revenue on Nintendo Switch demand; 11/05/2018 – GameStop Co-Founder DeMatteo Also Will Continue as Executive Chairman; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 TOTAL SALES DOWN 2.0% TO 6.0%; 28/03/2018 – GameStop 4Q Loss $105.9M; 05/03/2018 A Statement from Mike Mauler, GameStop CEO; 26/03/2018 – GameStop Earnings: The New CEO Has Plenty to Do — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – GameStop: A Tough Outlook Leads to a Sharp Fall — Barrons.com

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 20,906 shares to 183,158 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 527,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG).

Analysts await GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $-0.22 earnings per share, down 540.00% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by GameStop Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -414.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "GameStop Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire" on May 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "Fortnite Isn't the Only Thing Killing EA Stock – Investorplace.com" published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "GameStop: Console Sales Implode – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "GameStop Will Likely Fight Tooth And Nail To Survive – Expect A Dividend Cut And No Buybacks – Seeking Alpha" published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com's news article titled: "GameStop Names George Sherman Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire" with publication date: March 21, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. On Friday, May 10 the insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250. 10,000 shares valued at $109,192 were bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga" on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "CenturyLink: Stop Hyperventilating On Revenue Growth Issues – Seeking Alpha" published on August 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: "Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Apple, Caterpillar, CenturyLink, Chesapeake Energy, Ciena, Corning, Dollar General, GreenSky, Hertz, Inogen, Lyft, Roku, 3D Systems and More – 24/7 Wall St." on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Bizwest.com and their article: "Longmont hires CenturyLink exec to run city broadband network – BizWest" published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "CenturyLink sees JPMorgan downgrade, boost from Raymond James – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 54,673 shares to 259,897 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mtech Acquisition Corp by 43,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 156,200 shares, and cut its stake in Unisys Corp (NYSE:UIS).