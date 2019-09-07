Sprott Cut Its Stake in Mks Instrument (MKSI) by $1.40 Million as Stock Price Declined; Winfield Associates Has Boosted Holding in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) by $820,440 as Market Valuation Rose

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (MKSI) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.87% . The hedge fund held 5,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, down from 20,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Mks Instrument Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $86.95. About 551,673 shares traded or 16.22% up from the average. MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has declined 8.76% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MKSI News: 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to Pres; 11/04/2018 – MKS Instruments Completes Fourth Repricing of Secured Term Loan and Makes a Voluntary $50 Million Prepayment of Principal; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 20C FROM 18C, EST. 18C; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.09 TO $2.36, EST. $2.06; 10/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS INC – DIVIDEND REPRESENTS AN 11% INCREASE FROM LAST QUARTER’S DIVIDEND; 24/04/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS 1Q ADJ. NET REV. $554M, EST. $530.8M; 10/05/2018 – MKS INSTRUMENTS BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DIV; 24/04/2018 – MKS Instruments 1Q Adj EPS $2.07; 09/05/2018 – MKS Instruments Promotes Dr. John T.C. Lee to President

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $77.39. About 2.03M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) by 242,887 shares to 875,934 shares, valued at $13.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,610 shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold MKSI shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 50.33 million shares or 1.10% more from 49.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cortina Asset Lc holds 0.92% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 158,552 shares. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Paradigm Cap Mngmt New York invested in 0.27% or 33,100 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation invested in 891 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,104 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com. Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) for 179,254 shares. Oakbrook Lc reported 6,625 shares stake. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.13% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Advsrs Asset invested 0.03% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI). Glenmede Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 29 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 2,695 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp holds 0% in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) or 31,090 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt owns 85,450 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 54.26% or $1.02 from last year’s $1.88 per share. MKSI’s profit will be $43.05M for 25.28 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by MKS Instruments, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.10% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Idaho-based Buffington Mohr Mcneal has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 476,001 shares. Artemis Investment Management Llp stated it has 801,341 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Parsons Management Inc Ri holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 39,747 shares. Kistler has invested 0% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Intrust National Bank & Trust Na invested in 0.09% or 5,101 shares. Jnba holds 115 shares. Bristol John W And Ny holds 2.78% or 1.41 million shares in its portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt reported 1.11 million shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 2,437 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Group Incorporated owns 0.91% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 32,015 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 8,500 shares. Origin Asset Llp has 307,600 shares for 1.86% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 26,069 shares. Hightower Limited Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

