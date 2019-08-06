Sprott Continues to Hold Position in Pan American Silver (PAAS); Electron Capital Partners Has Decreased Firstenergy (FE) Position by $9.28 Million; Market Value Rose

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 38.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 242,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.20% . The hedge fund held 875,934 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39 million, up from 633,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.66. About 4.05M shares traded or 32.18% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 15/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY’S BULGHERONI SAYS TO CONTINUE INVESTMENT; 16/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Observances: Pan American Day and Pan American Week (Proc. 9725); 16/04/2018 – Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces New Global Benefits Structure and Leadership; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER – OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE SUSPENDED SINCE APRIL 24, AS A RESULT OF ROAD BLOCKADES BY MEMBERS OF NEARBY HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE; 28/05/2018 – Pan American Silver Reduces Certain Activities at the Dolores Mine; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER SAYS WILL PROVIDE NOTICE ONCE OPERATIONS AT HUARON MINE HAVE RESUMED; 06/03/2018 Pan-American Life Insurance Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes in Life Insurance Business; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP SAYS WILL MAINTAIN PERSONNEL AT MINE AT LEVELS NECESSARY FOR SITE SECURITY AND REDUCED OPERATING ACTIVITIES; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION

Electron Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc sold 226,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 2.80 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.47M, down from 3.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.36. About 3.13 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ FirstEnergy Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FE); 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Backs FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.55; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions, Nuclear Operating: Legislative, Regulatory Relief Under Review; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Competitive Subsidiaries Voluntarily File for Restructuring Under Chapter 11; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY FILES FOR DOE EMERGENCY ORDER TO KEEP PLANTS ONLINE; 09/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds Consumers About Upcoming Public Input Hearings for Proposed Default Service Plans by FirstEnergy; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Files Voluntary Petition for Chapter 11 Restructuring; 18/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada at Roadshow Hosted By GMP FirstEnergy; 29/03/2018 – FirstEnergy calls on US energy secretary to save nuclear, coal plants; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy FirstEnergy, Sell NRG Energy in Utilities: 13F

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 104,018 shares to 27,663 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 386,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,360 shares, and cut its stake in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold FE shares while 158 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 461.44 million shares or 3.48% more from 445.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication holds 0% or 13,130 shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs invested 0.08% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 308,077 were reported by Becker Mngmt. Axel Management Ltd Liability Company holds 5.16% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 233,000 shares. 24,608 were reported by First Midwest Bankshares Trust Division. Arrow invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Cambridge Investment invested in 0.02% or 50,307 shares. Spectrum Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Cornerstone Advisors stated it has 378 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cipher LP invested 0.52% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Us Comml Bank De has 41,559 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 50,422 shares stake. Century holds 0.02% or 357,931 shares.