Sprott Continues to Hold Holding in B2gold (BTG); First Republic Investment Management Holds Stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI)

Sprott Inc increased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 22.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 527,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The hedge fund held 2.84M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.50M, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41B market cap company. The stock increased 5.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 10.95M shares traded or 114.08% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – NO MALIAN GOVERNMENT REPRESENTATIVE HAS INFORMED CO’S REPRESENTATIVES THAT GOVERNMENT DOES NOT AGREE WITH CO’S POSITION; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO : EIGHT CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5.40 FROM C$4.75; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 15/03/2018 B2GOLD – 2018 CASH OPERATING COSTS AND AISC EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $505 AND $550 PER OUNCE AND BETWEEN $780 AND $830 PER OUNCE, RESPECTIVELY

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) by 36.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 6,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The hedge fund held 25,329 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 18,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $120.88. About 953,317 shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/05/2018 – FCPT REPORTS DISPOSITION OF DARDEN-LEASED RESTAURANT PROPERTY; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN TRAFFIC MAY BE HURT IN 4Q BY LACK OF DEAL; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN SEES FY COMP SALES ABOUT +2%; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Rev $2.13B; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN CEO GENE LEE SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL

More notable recent B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calibre Mining Provides Update on the Transaction With B2Gold – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “B2Gold and Calibre Mining Join Forces in Nicaragua – Calibre Mining to Acquire El Limon and La Libertad Gold Mines – B2Gold to Become Calibre’s Largest Shareholder – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Senegal Mali Fault Zone Heating Up M&A Action in West Africa | INNspired – Investing News Network” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) were released by: Juniorminingnetwork.com and their article: “B2Gold First Quarter 2019 Financial Results: Conference Call / Webcast Details – Junior Mining Network” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Asia Frontier Capital – Uzbekistan Travel Report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEMKT:SAND) by 386,621 shares to 2.62M shares, valued at $14.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 368,988 shares to 1.20M shares, valued at $125.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 41,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial, Minnesota-based fund reported 948,203 shares. Ellington Management Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 11,135 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.11% stake. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% or 5,499 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank Of Aus has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). First City Cap Management has invested 0.65% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Cibc World Incorporated stated it has 0.01% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 11,730 shares. Pggm Investments has invested 0.23% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Montgomery Investment Mngmt holds 0.16% or 3,000 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 11,700 shares. Boys Arnold & Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 7,176 shares. Catalyst Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.64% or 150,000 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Jul 19, 2019 – Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on May 31, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What to Do Now in Case the Fed Waits Until September – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Darden Restaurants Reports Mixed Q4 Earnings, Shares Fall – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.