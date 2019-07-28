Sprott Boosted Its Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines LTD (AEM) by $982,582; D-E Shaw & Company Has Boosted Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Position by $4.74 Million as Share Value Rose

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM) by 221.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 36,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 52,473 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 16,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Sanderson Farms Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 420,476 shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 33.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS CEO COMMENTS AT PRESENTATION IN N.Y; 19/03/2018 – Dir Livingston Gifts 115 Of Sanderson Farms Inc; 30/04/2018 – Sanderson Group First-Half Trading Ahead of Board Expectations; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 1% Position in Sanderson Farms; 24/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 23/05/2018 – Sanderson Group Says 1H Performance Was Ahead of Expectations; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES CHICKEN OUTPUT FLAT TO UP 1% THIS YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 20,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.27% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 183,158 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.64 million, up from 162,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 1.11M shares traded. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) has declined 8.32% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AEM News: 10/05/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2018; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES LTD – HAS INITIATED A STRATEGIC REVIEW OF ITS COBALT PROPERTIES; 10/04/2018 – AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report March 2018; 26/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Agnico Eagle Mines, Rogers, Cemex S.A.B. de C.V, Aegion, Viper Energy Partners L; 22/03/2018 – Poyry: Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 22/03/2018 – Pöyry awarded EPCM services assignment for expansion investment of Agnico Eagle Finland gold mine in Kittilä, Finland; 07/03/2018 Singapore Bourse: Change In Aem Holdings Ltd; 26/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines 1Q Net $44.9M; 22/03/2018 – Agnico Eagle Completes Nl 43-101 Technical Report on the Meadowbank Gold Complex in Nunavut; 30/04/2018 – Agnico Eagle Mines: Each of 10 Nominees Elected as Directors

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (Put) (NYSE:OXY) by 159,700 shares to 46,900 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Discovery Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 38,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Investors sentiment is 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 13 investors sold SAFM shares while 90 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 22.07 million shares or 3.54% less from 22.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Invest invested 0.02% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Hussman Strategic owns 500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2,789 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 1,300 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) or 521 shares. Advsrs Asset invested in 1,542 shares or 0% of the stock. Suntrust Banks reported 2,129 shares stake. Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Foundry Prns Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested 0.02% in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Moreover, Davidson Kempner Management Lp has 0.85% invested in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM). Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) for 2,795 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 2,988 shares.

More notable recent Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “How Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 27, 2019 : ACN, WBA, MKC, CAG, SJR, PDCO, APOG, GMS, SKIS, SOL – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sanderson Farms: Breakout On The Horizon? – Seeking Alpha” on November 09, 2018. More interesting news about Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Pilgrim’s Pride Stock Surged 64% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 30, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27B and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 15,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,150 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

More notable recent Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Agnico Eagle Mines Limited 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 15, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Bridgewater’s Top 5 Metals and Mining Holdings – GuruFocus.com” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “White Gold Corp. Commences Exploration on Vertigo Discovery and Newly Identified Targets along Vertigo Trend on JP Ross Property – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Chalice sells its Quebec gold projects for C$12 million in shares and retains a royalty – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “White Gold Corp. Commences 17000m Diamond Drill Program on the JP Ross and White Gold Properties – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.