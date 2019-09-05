Sprott Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Position; Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Decreased Its Philip Morris International In (PM) Position

Sprott Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 5.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sprott Inc acquired 2,610 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Sprott Inc holds 50,610 shares with $9.61 million value, up from 48,000 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $959.20B valuation. The stock increased 1.46% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $212.25. About 12.58M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 20/04/2018 – Apple: The Hand-Wringing Is a Bit Much, Says BTIG — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – GOOGLE COULD FACE $4.3 BILLION CLAIM IN U.K. IPHONE PRIVACY CASE – BLOOMBERG; 11/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg was ready to slam Apple if Congress asked him about Tim Cook’s privacy comments; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 26/04/2018 – Apple, Samsung and a lot of their investors are probably watching today’s Korean summit; 01/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES NEW DRAWING TOOLS FOR IPAD PRODUCTIVITY APPS; 24/04/2018 – The Tribune: ‘Apple Watch Series 3’ coming to Airtel, Jio stores; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 27/03/2018 – Apple Pursues Google in Education With $299 IPad, New Software

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased Philip Morris International In (PM) stake by 4.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc analyzed 558,338 shares as Philip Morris International In (PM)'s stock declined 2.53%. The Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc holds 12.75 million shares with $1.13 billion value, down from 13.30M last quarter. Philip Morris International In now has $112.71B valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $72.44. About 2.10M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) was bought by Kunst Michael R. on Monday, April 29.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 33.08% above currents $72.44 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the shares of PM in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PM in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 19 to “Overweight”. Bank of America upgraded the shares of PM in report on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $102 target in Monday, March 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 83,275 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Co stated it has 202,751 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Lc owns 600 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barton Investment Mngmt holds 0.1% or 7,085 shares in its portfolio. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Liability (Wy) accumulated 1.51% or 12,830 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Doliver Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 1.71% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.28% stake. 53,526 were accumulated by Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Parsec Fincl Inc accumulated 15,629 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited has 0.54% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 8,400 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd holds 7,284 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 955,716 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Blue Inc has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 4,875 shares.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha" on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Citi gloomy on Altria-Philip Morris combination – Seeking Alpha" published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "2 of the Safest Bets in the Cannabis Industry – Yahoo Finance" on September 05, 2019.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 13.22 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Among 27 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $25000 highest and $140 lowest target. $216.59’s average target is 2.04% above currents $212.25 stock price. Apple had 70 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, July 29. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Tuesday, March 26. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. Maxim Group maintained it with “Hold” rating and $195 target in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 23. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, July 22 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Do You Like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) At This P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance" on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: S&P 500, AAPL, CBS, VIAB – Nasdaq" published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Apple Braces For A Slowdown From New Tariffs – Seeking Alpha" on September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,480 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Communications. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.45M shares. Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Loudon Inv Management Ltd has 4,705 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. 63,099 were accumulated by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Llc. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northern Corp holds 2.78% or 59.28M shares in its portfolio. Proffitt & Goodson Inc owns 9,116 shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Perella Weinberg Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.18% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Com reported 2,095 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Academy Capital Tx reported 4.25% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Insight 2811 holds 4,632 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement accumulated 1.94% or 860,146 shares. Shikiar Asset Management reported 7.98% stake.