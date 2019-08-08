Sprint (S) Stake Held by Ota Financial Group Lp; As Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Boosted Its Holding by $1.67 Million

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp bought 4,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 176,827 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.05M, up from 172,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $304.29. About 9.32M shares traded or 36.39% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX SAYS INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION AND OTHER ENHANCEMENTS FOR “INFORMED VIEWING”; 30/03/2018 – India Unit News: Ronnie Screwvala to bring ‘Lust Stories’ on Netflix; 27/04/2018 – The Rain, Netflix – a post-apocalyptic Scandi horror; 15/04/2018 – political HEDGE: Weekend Rewind April 6, 2018@6:11am Netflix offering more than $300 million for billboard company; 30/04/2018 – Buy Spotify because it is ‘closest’ thing to a Netflix for music: JP Morgan; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Tops Revenue and Subscriber Estimates (Video); 04/04/2018 – Hollywood execs back Netflix over anti-Israel ‘Fauda’ boycott; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – US Opportunities Adds Netflix; 26/03/2018 – Netflix Renews `One Day at a Time’; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Takes International SVOD Rights to Mateo Gil’s `Thermodynamics’

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 165,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 286,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 120,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 10.98M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On Sprint Corp’s First Issuance Of Notes From Spectrum License Securitization Program Following Second Note Issuance And Amendments; 30/04/2018 – Next Hurdle for T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Trump Administration; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT 4Q NET OPER REV. $8.08B, EST. $8B; 02/05/2018 – Sprint appoints new CEO, full-year profit tops forecasts; 16/05/2018 – SPRINT ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN AGGREGATE CONSENT PAYMENT AND ACCELERATION OF EXPIRATION TIME TO MAY 17, 2018 RELATING TO CONSENT SOLICITATION WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN SERIES OF NOTES BY ITS WHOLLY-OWNED…; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Communications CDS Tightens 31 Bps; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND; 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s ability to financially support Sprint has been constrained because the company is under pressure to trim its own debt that reached $147 billion as of the end of December

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Tompkins Finance owns 196 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Css Ltd Liability Il reported 148,028 shares stake. Counselors invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Fil reported 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Qcm Cayman invested 2.13% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Ls Invest Advsr Lc holds 0% or 10,898 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 0% or 252,364 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Pnc Serv Group has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability reported 97,900 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar invested in 5,188 shares. Homrich And Berg owns 1,962 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,957 shares. North Star Investment invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Guyasuta Advsrs holds 3,535 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Stonebridge Management reported 1,130 shares. Arrow Financial reported 25,101 shares. Convergence Investment Prtn Llc holds 0.06% or 783 shares in its portfolio. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs Lp holds 0.16% or 4,988 shares in its portfolio. Albion Financial Ut owns 2,165 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Park Avenue holds 0.09% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 4,566 shares. The New York-based American Intl Grp Inc has invested 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Hilton Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1,065 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Johnson Fin Grp Inc accumulated 765 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

