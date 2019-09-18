Sprint (S) Stake Held by Havens Advisors Llc; Great Point Partners Decreased Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holding by $13.37 Billion; Stock Rose

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.10 billion, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.16. About 5.32 million shares traded or 177.95% up from the average. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS- REITERATES EXPECTATION TO END 2018 WITH MORE THAN $200 MLN OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC ACAD.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $255 MLN TO $270 MLN; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 223.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 284,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 411,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 127,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.73. About 9.84M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 02/05/2018 – SPRINT ELEVATES MARCELO CLAURE TO EXEC CHAIRMAN, NAMES MICHEL; 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – WIRELESS SPECTRUM-BACKED NOTES CONSISTING OF ABOUT $2.1 BLN OF SERIES 2018-1 4.738% SENIOR SECURED NOTES, CLASS A-1; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: WILL IMPROVE ON CHURN IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mo: SoftBank Warms up to ‘Synergies,’ Says CNBC — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT ELEVATES MARCELO CLAURE TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – SPRINT CORP – “ANTICIPATED REPAYMENT DATES” OF MARCH 20, 2028 FOR CLASS A-2 NOTES; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 17/04/2018 – Sprint Smart UC Launch Enables Companies to Elevate Employee Collaboration and Enable Deeper Customer Engagement

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 28,607 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Art Advisors Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Financial Counselors Inc owns 18,244 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 159,359 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Lc holds 444 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj owns 40,000 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 1.69 million shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc stated it has 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 19,400 were reported by Cambridge Tru. Kbc Gru Nv has 85,389 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 6.86 million shares. Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 89,528 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 11,501 shares.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $900.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma As by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $57.58B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 160,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.59M shares. Next Financial Grp Inc invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Tower Rech Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 0% or 3 shares in its portfolio. Sei Investments Co reported 86,260 shares. Moreover, Fmr Lc has 0.07% invested in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) for 21.62M shares. Royal Bank Of Canada invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Susquehanna Grp Llp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company invested in 66,927 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 141,521 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 35,921 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co invested in 41,500 shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 160,147 shares. Great Point Prtnrs Llc owns 1.50M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% of its portfolio in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Lc accumulated 0.01% or 500 shares.