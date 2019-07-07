Sprint (S) Shareholder Ota Financial Group LP Has Lifted Position; Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holder Exchange Capital Management Increased Position

Ota Financial Group Lp increased its stake in Sprint Corp (S) by 136.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ota Financial Group Lp bought 165,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 286,142 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, up from 120,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ota Financial Group Lp who had been investing in Sprint Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 10.61M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 18.09% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.66% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 29/04/2018 – American Tower REIT: Revenue Generated From Sprint Represented Approximately 4% of Amer Tower’s Consolidated Property Rev; 30/04/2018 – Merger Fever Infects T-Mobile US, Sprint, and Others — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Sprint T-Mobile merger; 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?; 24/04/2018 – MEDICINOVA REPORTS PRESENTATION OF SPRINT-MS PHASE 2B TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Talk Merger on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 12/03/2018 – Sprint to Sell Up to $3.94 Billion of U.S. Spectrum-Backed Bonds; 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal

Exchange Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 59.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exchange Capital Management Inc bought 14,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.87 million, up from 24,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $102.21. About 223,524 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M

Exchange Capital Management Inc, which manages about $312.48 million and $356.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 23,490 shares to 6,805 shares, valued at $402,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 19,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,864 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Us Aggregate Bond Etf(Tm) (SCHZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold GWRE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 81.84 million shares or 1.16% more from 80.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Llp accumulated 17,842 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.05% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 21,028 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Comml Bank Of Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 4,340 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tygh Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 126,718 shares or 2.16% of all its holdings. 932 are held by Shine Investment Advisory Ser. White Elm Capital Ltd Llc owns 128,785 shares or 3.29% of their US portfolio. Regal Investment holds 0.41% or 20,978 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Wasatch owns 1.01M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 21,200 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Glynn Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 16,940 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.76 million activity.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” on June 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on December 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Guidewire Software Announces Livegenic as New Solution Alliance Partner – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alector, Bed Bath & Beyond, Dillardâ€™s, Foot Locker, Hasbro, Kraft Heinz, Vale, Xilinx, Zoetis and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Oklahoma Farm Bureau Insurance Leverages Guidewire InsuranceNow via Guidewire Cloud – Business Wire” with publication date: April 02, 2019.