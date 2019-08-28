Sprint (S) Shareholder Odey Asset Management Group LTD Lowered Its Stake by $19.57 Million as Valuation Rose; Mawer Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Stake in Lkq (LKQ) as Stock Value Declined

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 45.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd sold 3.91 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 4.63 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.15 million, down from 8.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 7.38 million shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 01/05/2018 – Sprint Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal; 22/05/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Wells Fargo Securities 5G Forum Jun 21; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 06/03/2018 LIVESTOCK-Supply buildup fears undercut CME live cattle futures; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT ELEVATES MARCELO CLAURE TO EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN & NAMES MI; 12/03/2018 – Sprint Corp Announces Private Placement Offering of Wireless Spectrum-Backed Notes; 03/05/2018 – Sprint Center Announces Promotion Of Michael Chalfie To Assistant General Manager; 02/05/2018 – Sprint CEO Claure to Step Aside; Finance Chief Tapped to Fill Role–Update; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 154,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 676,200 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.19 million, down from 830,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $25.03. About 3.69 million shares traded or 35.66% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $1.96 TO $2.06; 12/03/2018 – VP Casini Gifts 600 Of LKQ Corp; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold S shares while 68 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 492.07 million shares or 1.99% less from 502.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 30 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank holds 0% or 146 shares. Price T Rowe Md has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 210,187 shares. Bb&T Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 13,001 shares. Covington Management has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Park Natl Oh has 0.01% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 28,730 shares. Veritable L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 15,881 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 0.22% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 245,844 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0% stake. Tig Advisors Ltd Co owns 1.69 million shares or 0.88% of their US portfolio. Duquesne Family Office Lc stated it has 0.25% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 3.33M shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As owns 302,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt reported 201,000 shares.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colony Cap Inc New by 3.93M shares to 7.82 million shares, valued at $41.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rowan Companies Plc (NYSE:RDC) by 93,522 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Grupo Supervielle S A.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93 billion and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4,266 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $85.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 245,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 749,961 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).