Sprint (S) Shareholder Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Has Lifted Its Stake by $2.00 Million; Home Depot Com (HD) Shareholder First Long Island Investors Raised Holding by $514,745

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 2666.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 400,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 415,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.86. About 11.89M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 26/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in negotiating a deal and aim to announce one by next week; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 03/05/2018 – Sprint Center Announces Promotion Of Michael Chalfie To Assistant General Manager; 02/05/2018 – Sprint 4Q Wireless Post-Paid ARPU $44.40; 09/05/2018 – IGEN Networks Announces Medallion GPS Now Available on Sprint IoT Factory; 02/05/2018 – SoftBank Names Sprint’s Claure COO After T-Mobile Acquisition; 27/04/2018 – Correction to Sprint-T-Mobile Deal; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones; 27/04/2018 – Sprint® Secure Wi-Fi to Provide Business and Consumer Wireless Customers with Automatic Data Encryption; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 2,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 124,772 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.94 million, up from 122,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $222.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $201.79. About 4.14 million shares traded or 6.17% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Gross Profit $8.62B, Up 5.7%; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 24/04/2018 – KCTV5 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded at Home Depot -; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Lc owns 338 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.71% or 182,758 shares. Summit Fincl Wealth Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Broderick Brian C owns 30,002 shares. Cwh Cap holds 1.25% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 15,555 shares. 30,737 were reported by First City Mngmt. Icon Advisers Com holds 0.5% or 25,900 shares in its portfolio. Birmingham Mgmt Com Al owns 2,125 shares. Blb&B Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 3,922 shares. United Kingdom-based Ardevora Asset Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.79% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Yorktown And Rech Incorporated holds 11,000 shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Westwood Grp Incorporated holds 1.04 million shares or 2.08% of its portfolio. First Citizens Fincl Bank Tru owns 40,214 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 104,000 shares. Cannell Peter B And Com Inc holds 0.8% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 107,666 shares.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32,416 shares to 63,870 shares, valued at $12.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 44,672 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,558 shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM).

