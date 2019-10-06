Sprint (S) Shareholder Invesco LTD Has Cut Holding as Stock Rose; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Market Value Rose, Cordasco Financial Network Increased Its Holding

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 63.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 1.12 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 647,522 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.25 million, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.07. About 19.13 million shares traded or 16.12% up from the average. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son; 01/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Expects Debt Repayment If T-Mobile Buys Sprint; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – Soccer-Sprint king Bolt to get his Dortmund trial on Friday; 10/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile USA rekindle merger talks; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s Legere Discusses Proposed Sprint Takeover (Video); 27/05/2018 – Reuven Soraya: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69%; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – Sprint CEO Set to Get $78 Million If T-Mobile Deal Wins Approval; 10/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile

Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 2175.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network bought 1,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 1,934 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320,000, up from 85 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.17. About 1.13M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 12/03/2018 – Paris airport operator to bid in Hokkaido privatization; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report: Summary (Table); 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL 2018 EUROPEAN TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING FRANCE) WAS DOWN BY 1.2 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Still Sees FY18 Revenue Growth of 7%-8%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 13.2% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 20.4% SINCE BEGINNING OF YEAR; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – ONLY LATIN AMERICA WAS DOWN SLIGHTLY (-0.1%) IN MARCH; 15/05/2018 – Two More Activist Funds Build Stakes in ADP–Update; 07/03/2018 MEDIA-France to go ahead with privatisation of ADP -BFM Business; 11/04/2018 – ADP ADP.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt Inc holds 29,386 shares. Estabrook Management invested in 0% or 160 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assocs Inc owns 21,644 shares or 0.49% of their US portfolio. American Trust Invest Ltd accumulated 2,477 shares. St Germain D J invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Fiera Cap stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lpl Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Lc has invested 0.83% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sg Americas Secs Lc owns 44,388 shares. Argent Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,720 shares. 2,200 were accumulated by Chatham Cap Gru. 99,201 were accumulated by Mycio Wealth Prns Limited. Moreover, Hilton Cap Management Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Csat Advisory Lp owns 756 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Coldstream Capital Management holds 23,471 shares.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $102.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 15,953 shares to 74,745 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $388.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 7,634 shares to 43,879 shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 16.54 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.98 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Analysts await Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 140.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.03 actual earnings per share reported by Sprint Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.66, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold S shares while 106 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 541.59 million shares or 10.06% more from 492.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk owns 660,778 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 200 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 146 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Management Ab has invested 0% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). Charles Schwab Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 40,429 are owned by Westpac Corp. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding invested in 0.02% or 3.25 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communications accumulated 15,864 shares or 0% of the stock. Jane Street Group Inc Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S). 40,000 were reported by Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj. Moreover, Oppenheimer Inc has 0% invested in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 10,251 shares. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,046 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) for 440,045 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 309,573 shares stake.