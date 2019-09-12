Sprint (S) Shareholder Farallon Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Cognizan (CTSH) Holder Ubs Oconnor Lowered Position

Ubs Oconnor Llc decreased its stake in Cognizan (CTSH) by 64.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc sold 270,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.51 billion, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Cognizan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $64.96. About 1.31M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Farallon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sprint Corporation (S) by 571.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farallon Capital Management Llc bought 9.09 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 10.68 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $70.14M, up from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farallon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sprint Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 3.95M shares traded. Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) has risen 33.52% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical S News: 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 08/05/2018 – U.S. FCC chairman meets Sprint, T-Mobile CEOs on merger; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty – sources [20:34 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 03/05/2018 – Sprint at UBS Communications and Media IR Conference Tomorrow; 29/04/2018 – American Tower REIT: Revenue Generated From Sprint Represented Approximately 4% of Amer Tower’s Consolidated Property Rev; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Are Said Aiming to Clinch Deal Next Week: Rtrs; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND; 13/04/2018 – Sprint and FlixLatino Join Forces to Provide Spanish-Language Entertainment to Customers; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sprint Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (S); 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.86 million for 15.47 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

